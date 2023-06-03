Eddie's Update Weather

Saturday’s Forecast Update | June 3, 2023

By Eddie Sheerr June 3, 2023

Today will be like yesterday for most of us. Expect lots of rain, drizzle, and fog across most of the Island. Futurecast does a pretty good job of showing where the heaviest rain will be throughout the day.

Temperatures will be in the 5 to 10 range today. There will likely be a few exceptions, mainly on the extreme southwest Avalon Peninsula, and most of the Burin Peninsula, where there will be less fog, some drizzle, and temperatures into the mid-teens.

The Big Land, however, is the place to be today. Expect sunshine and highs in the single digits on the coast to teens in the west.

Have a great Saturday!

-Eddie

