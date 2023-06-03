Saturday’s Forecast Update | June 3, 2023

Today will be like yesterday for most of us. Expect lots of rain, drizzle, and fog across most of the Island. Futurecast does a pretty good job of showing where the heaviest rain will be throughout the day.
Temperatures will be in the 5 to 10 range today. There will likely be a few exceptions, mainly on the extreme southwest Avalon Peninsula, and most of the Burin Peninsula, where there will be less fog, some drizzle, and temperatures into the mid-teens.
The Big Land, however, is the place to be today. Expect sunshine and highs in the single digits on the coast to teens in the west.
Have a great Saturday!
-Eddie