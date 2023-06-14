Sarah Reid and Team Canada win opener at Americas under-17 basketball tournament

Canada started the FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship Tuesday with a convincing 69-37 win over host Brazil.

The Canadian lineup features 16-year-old St. John’s basketball star Sarah Reid, who played solid minutes for the national team in the tournament opener. Reid, just one of a handful of players from this province to ever play for the national team, is a Grade 10 student at Gonzaga High School in St. John’s.

Canada has medaled at the last seven championships, including gold back in 2015. They’ve won silver in each of the last three championships, losing the final each time to powerhouse United States.

Reid and Team Canada are back in action today against Dominican Republic.