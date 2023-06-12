Same weather to start the new week

The area of low pressure that brought, and continues to bring, a significant amount of rain to a large swath of the island continues to spine offshore only a few hundred kilometers to the east of the Avalon Peninsula. The satellite loop below, shows the broad circulation around the low. The image is an animated GIF, so give it a second to load in your browser.
To quote the band Old Dominion, this low is going nowhere fast. The weather across much of eastern and Central Newfoundland will be the same today as it was yesterday. It will be cool, with lots of showers, areas of rain, and the occasional breeze from the northwest. Meanwhile, much of the South Coast, Southwest Coast, West Coast, and Labrador will see a lovely day, with high temperatures into the teens and 20s.
Tuesday will see more improvement across the Island, with many more areas seeing the sunshine by afternoon, as our area of low pressure finally pulls away. However, the Avalon will be the last to see it… or may not see it until Wednesday. Teens and 20s will also be a bit more widespread… but areas from the GNP to Notre Dame Bay to the Avalon will have trouble getting out of the lower realm. Same thing with Coastal Labrador.
Wednesday and Thursday look a bit better… temperature-wise, for the St. John’s Metro. We are still yet to hit 20º and may get close to the elusive number this week, per the computer model below. For reference, I asked Rodney Barney, a meteorologist with ECCC NL, when the last time St. John’s didn’t hit 20º in June was. 1943 was his answer. Took until July 4 of that year.
Stay tuned for further updates throughout the day.