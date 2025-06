Salmonier Nature Park opens for the 2025 season today. The entrance gate will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. All visitors must be off the trail by 5:30 p.m.Ā Admission is free.

Park programming includes school and community group visits, Canada Day activities, and family fun days throughout the summer. Due to ongoing infrastructure upgrades, some areas of the park may be inaccessible or closed for portions of the day throughout the summer and fall.

Updates will be available on Facebook and X.