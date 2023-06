A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on a busy stretch of road late this afternoon.

At about 5:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Topsail Road near Columbus Drive. A vehicle that was turning into a parking lot was struck by a westbound vehicle, causing moderate damage to both. Paramedics assessed one person at the scene, however it was unknown if they were taken to hospital.

Traffic was slowed as crews attended the scene, and as the vehicles were removed.