RSV vaccine now available for older adults at congregate living facilities

Starting this spring, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine will be available to adults aged 60 years and older residing in congregate living facilities, such as long-term care homes and personal care homes in Newfoundland and Labrador.

RSV typically causes upper respiratory infections that commonly present as a runny nose and cough. However, in high-risk populations, RSV can progress to more serious complications such as pneumonia, which may require hospital admission.

The RSV vaccine can provide protection against serious respiratory infections among vulnerable populations, including adults aged 60 years and older in congregate living facilities who are at the highest risk of developing severe complications from RSV infection.

Beginning April 1, RSV vaccine for older adults at congregate living facilities will be administered by NL Health Services.