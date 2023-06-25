News Sports

Royal St. John’s Regatta’s June Day races take place at Quidi Vidi Lake

By Rosie Mullaley
Published on June 25, 2023 at 5:47 pm

Dozens of fixed-seat rowers took part in their first competitive event of the year over the weekend, with the Royal St. John’s Regatta’s June Day races at Quidi Vidi Lake.

Held on discovery day each year, the event is used by many crews as a warm-up to the annual Regatta. 

