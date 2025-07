On Thursday, the Royal St. John’s Regatta will hold the 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon.

The inductees are James Carroll and Craig Whittle, in the category of Rower. Dr. Peter Hollett and The Newfoundland Broadcasting Company, in the category of Builder, and Crosbie Industrial Services Senior Men’s Crew, in the category of Crew.

The event will take place at St. John’s City Hall at noon.