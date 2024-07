Today, the Royal St. John’s Regatta will be holding a Hall of Fame Luncheon celebrating the 2024 inductees.

The 1958 Police Crew, Campbell Feehan and Timothy Joseph Gibbons will take place at Noon at the St. John’s Convention Centre.

Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee members and past and present Hall of Fame inductees will be joined by St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen, members of St. John’s Council, and Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady.