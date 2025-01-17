Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee Elects New Board of Directors

The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee recently elected a new Board of Directors.

Ashley Peach will return as president also returning is Vice President and Captain of the Course Keith White.

The Committee is governed by an 11-person Board of Directors. Also elected was Director of Hospitality Megan Brown, Director Shannon Brown, Secretary Richard Legault, Director of Rowing Frank Norris, Treasurer Shawn Kennell, Director of Communications Courtney Valvasori, Immediate Past President Noelle Thomas-Kennell, Director of Ground Space Danika Gulliford, and Director of Boathouse and Pond Charles Cook.

The Royal St. John’s Regatta is the oldest continuing organized sporting event in North America, with 2025 marking the organization’s 207th anniversary.