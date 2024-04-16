Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee Accepting Nominations for Hall of Fame

The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee is now accepting nominations for 2024 inductees into the Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame.

Nominations are open in the categories of Rower/Crew, Coach/Coxswain, and Builder.

The objectives of the Hall of Fame are to recognize individuals or crews on the basis of ability, sportsmanship, character and achievement or extraordinary distinction. Recognize groups or associations who have given distinguished service and who have made a major contribution to the development and advancement of fixed seat rowing and permanently record the achievements and history of such individuals, groups, associations, or crews.

Nomination packages can be found online and completed nomination packages can be submitted in person, by mail or by email.