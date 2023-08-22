Royal Newfoundland Regiment travelling across the island this week via ATV

The 1st and 2nd Battalions of The Royal Newfoundland Regiment will be travelling across the island portion of the province this week via ATV.

The cross-province ATV trek started in Port aux Basques yesterday and will travel west to east this week stopping in various locations along the way.

Pop-up displays will be set up in several communities.

Today there will be stops in Stephenville, Corner Brook, and Deer Lake. On Wednesday there will be stops in Springdale, Badger, and Grand Falls Windsor, followed by Bishops Falls, Botwood, Glenwood, and Gander on Thursday and Gambo, Glovertown, and Clarenville on Friday.

The trek comes to an end on Saturday with visits to Arnolds Cove, Whitebourne, and Seal Cove.