Royal Newfoundland Constabulary recruiting new cadets

The RNC is now accepting applications for its Cadet Training Program.

Members of the Recruiting Outreach Team will be visiting high schools across the province and meeting with post-secondary students to highlight the role of a police officer.

The RNC application and selection process include written, oral, and physical components. Successful candidates will attend training for 36 weeks beginning in January 2025. Graduates may be assigned to serve any existing regions of the RNC or any other location that, in the future, may be within the jurisdiction of the RNC.

For more information about the application process visit www.rnc.gov.nl.ca/join.