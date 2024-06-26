Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Jurisdiction Expansion Effective June 30

Effective Sunday, June 30, at 12:01 a.m. the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will be the new police of jurisdiction for the municipalities of Cox’s Cove, Gilliams, Humber Arm South, Hughes Brook, Irishtown-Summerside, Lark Harbour, Little Rapids, McIvers, Meadows, Pasadena, Steady Brook and York Harbour.

All residents with ongoing files reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police prior to June 30 will remain with the agency until concluded, unless otherwise notified. Residents should continue to engage with the appropriate police agency that is handling their file.

There is no change to 9-1-1 services. As always, dial 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will continue to maintain a presence in western Newfoundland, with the continuation of the Corner Brook detachment for specialized and federal policing services, as well as the RNC/RCMP Joint Forces Operation West.