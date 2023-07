Royal Canadian Legion honours war veteran and lifelong member

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 36, in Mount Pearl has been renamed to honour a lifelong member and war veteran.

Charles Starkes, often referred to as Charlie, served in World War Two and he was a proud veteran.

For 75 years, Charlie Starkes was a loyal legionnaire. Over the years, he filled most of the positions at Branch 36 – President, Secretary and Treasurer.

Charlie Starkes passed away in November of 2022 at 100 years old and on Memorial Day, he was honoured and remembered at one of his favourite places in Mount Pearl. The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 36, is now named the “Charlie Starkes Memorial Building.”