Route 3 between Ruby Line and Doyle’s Road will be closed today from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. to facilitate the reinstallation of Cochrane Pond Bridge following the completion of the repairs.

There will be a detour around the closed portion and motorists will need to use Ruby Line, Back Line and Doyle’s Road.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and pay attention to traffic control.