Rotational worker fears he might lose work because of ongoing diplomatic tensions between India, Canada

A rotational worker from this province fears he might soon be without a job, because of the ongoing dispute between Canada and India, that has resulted in slower processing times for visa applications..

Because of diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, back in September India halted visa services in the country.

Although relations are improving, and India has restored some Canadian visa services, some issues are still arising for workers.

Lee Caines is a rotational worker from this province, who is suppose to start work in India in mid-February, who fears he might soon be without a job because of the delays in processing work visas.