Rotary Club of St. John’s donates beach access mat

The City of St. John’s announced the addition of a new beach access mat at Rotary Sunshine Park. The installation of the mat was made possible by a generous donation from the Rotary Club of St. John’s.

“The Rotary Club of St. John’s has been a longtime supporter of our community, sponsoring various projects that make this city a great place to live, learn, work and play,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “Their generosity was recognized in 2021 with the Freedom of the City award, which is one of the highest honours given for exemplary service or contributions to the community. With this latest project, it is evident that the Rotary supports our vision of a more accessible community. This park is a wonderful place for summer fun, and thanks to their generosity and the addition of this beach access mat, more people will be able to enjoy it.”

The beach access mat will be installed seasonally to provide a stable, non-slip surface over the sand, making the beach area more accessible to individuals using wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers. This new investment into the Rotary Sunshine Park will complement existing accessibility features in the park such as accessible parking and trails, GoBus service, rest areas along main trails, and large print wayfinding signage.

“The Rotary Sunshine Park has special significance to the members of our Club,” said Nancy Hollett, President of the Rotary Club of St. John’s. “The donation of the beach access mat will help to create a more inclusive environment. We are proud to continue our partnership with the City of St. John’s on projects that make our community a better place for everyone.”