Rollover crash in downtown St. John’s sends driver to hospital

The driver of a vehicle that rolled onto its side following a crash in downtown St. John’s late Friday morning was taken to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Water Street just before the lunch hour. The driver of an SUV traveling westbound between Job Street and Patrick Street is reported to have struck a parked vehicle. The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its side in the middle of the road. The vehicle that was parked rolled several metres away, coming to rest near a utility pole.

The driver of the SUV, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was able to get out on their own. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The westbound lanes of Water Street were closed for a time, until the scene could be cleared.