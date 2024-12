The Newfoundland Rogues suffered their first home defeat of the season on Saturday against the Sudbury Five.

A final score of 114-103 sees the Rogues fall to 6-2 on the season.

This was the second game in as many nights between the two sides splitting the two-game series 1-1.

The Rogues will return to the Mary Brown’s Centre to take on the TBL’s Rhode Island Kraken on December 28th.