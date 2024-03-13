Rogues host Patroons in Eastern Conference Final matchup

After a 1-3 road trip through Ontario, as well as an All Star Game stop in Sudbury, the Rogues return to Mary Brown’s Centre this week to host the Albany Patroons. The Rogues and Patroons matched up in last year’s TBL Eastern Conference Finals, a series the Patroons won against an undermanned Rogues team dealing with multiple injuries.

The 9-7 Rogues find themselves in fourth place in the Basketball Super League (BSL) standings, tied with the Windsor Express.



Armani Chaney continues to lead the Rogues – and the league – in scoring at a clip of 29 points per game, to go along with 6 rebounds and 10 assists. Marquis Collins has raised his average to 24 points per game, while shooting a blistering 46% (third in the league) from three point land.



The Patroons have a balanced attack with seven players averaging in double figure points per game, led by Guard Trevis Wyche with 22 points per game.



Tip-off tonight is 7:00 pm. The remaining games will be played Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm.



For those unable to make it to MBC, the games can be watched online through the BSL game streaming service at BSLtv.tv.