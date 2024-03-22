Rogues give fans big win on home court

The Newfoundland Rogues and the Montreal Tundra certainly set a tone for their mini series in a 115-107 victory for the Rogues.

Basketball wasn’t the only action in this contest. Tundra head coach Damian Buckley saw himself get ejected down the stretch, knocking down a few chairs in frustration.

Fans shouldn’t let that overshadow a fantastic performance from Tundra player Antoine Mason. He finished this contest with 44 points and 9 rebounds. Mason was unstoppable, coming one point shy of a BSL record.

Otherwise, the Rogues were led by Armani Chaney (32 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals) and Marquis Collins (23 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists). The Rogues host the Tundra again at the Mary Browns Center on Saturday.