Rogues complete sweep against rival Albany

The Newfoundland Rogues defeated the Albany Patroons at the Mary Brown’s Centre 116-94. Saturday’s game was the third and final meeting between the two teams with the Rogues finishing 3-0 against their rivals. Armani Chaney finished with a 13 assist and 15 point double-double for the Rogues while Omega Harris and William Brown led the team with 17 points each.

The Rogues will have a chance to rest up before hosting the Montreal Toundra for a three-game series at the Mary Brown’s Centre starting on Thursday.