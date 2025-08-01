Rogers TV apologizes for host’s comments during Royal St. John’s Regatta

Rogers TV has apologized for comments made by host Don E Coady during its coverage of this week’s Royal St. John’s Regatta.

“The comments made during the broadcast of the Royal St. John’s Regatta do not reflect our Rogers tv values nor our commitment to celebrating inclusivity, which are also deeply held by the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee,” the station wrote in a post on X. “As long-time partners and supporters of this event, we sincerely apologize to our viewers, the participants, the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee and the entire community.”

The statement came after Coady’s comments about the weight of a coxswain during an under-16 girls’ race were condemned in a statement by the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee.

“After reviewing the segment in question, the committee agrees that the remarks referencing body image in a joking and derogatory manner were both inappropriate and hurtful,” said the statement from Regatta Committee President Ashley Peach. “These comments do not reflect the values of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee. …

“Every participant deserves to be treated with dignity and celebrated for their commitment to the sport of rowing. …

“The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee deeply values our longstanding partnership with Rogers and the commitment they show in covering this important community event. That said, body shaming and demeaning language, whether intended as humour or not, has no place in sport, in broadcasting, or in our community.”