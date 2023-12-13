Rocky Brook Road Bridge closed until further notice

Effective immediately, the Rocky Brook Road Bridge, located approximately 13 kilometres north of the Town of Badger, is closed to all traffic until further notice. Damage to the bridge has made it unsafe for use. Signage has been posted and barricades will be erected to prohibit public access.

Access to the Paul’s Lake Cottage Development Area is still available through the Aspen Brook Resource Road at the 28.5 kilometre mark.

For additional information, contact the Crown Lands inquiry line at: 1-833-891-3249.