Rocky Brook Road Bridge Closed Until Further Notice

The Rocky Brook Road Bridge, located on a forest access road approximately 13 kilometres north of the Town of Badger is closed until further notice.

The bridge was closed to all vehicle, ATV, snowmobile and pedestrian traffic on December 13.

Structural damage to the bridge has made it unsafe for use. Signage has been posted and barricades are being erected today to prohibit public access and ensure public safety.

Those wishing to access the Paul’s Lake Cottage Development Area can do so through the Aspen Brook Resource Road at the 28.5-kilometre mark.