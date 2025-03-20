Roads mostly wet across the Island

On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are wet with icy sections and areas of fog. Roads in central Newfoundland are also wet with icy patches. On the West Coast, roads are mostly bare and dry.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy sections from Cache River Depot to Churchills Falls and mostly bare elsewhere.

The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule with the 8:00 a.m. trip cancelled.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Sunwing Flight 3448 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.