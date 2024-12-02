Roads mostly snow-covered across the province

Roads are mostly snow-covered along the west coast, south coast, and the Avalon Peninsula. There is poor visibility from Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park. In central, roads are bare and dry.

Roads are mostly snow covered with icy and slushy patches across Labrador.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to strong winds. Winds are forecast to decrease this afternoon.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 2280 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.