Roads becoming snow-covered from south to north

Along the south coast, roads are snow-covered as snow continues to track northward. Elsewhere, roads are mostly bare and dry. Conditions are expected to deteriorate as the morning progresses.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-packed with icy sections and good visibility.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing will now leave at 9:30 a.m. Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for tonight and anticipates impacts to crossings on Friday and Saturday morning. Both ferries on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run are on a load-and-go basis and the MV Qajaq W is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 along with Airlines PAL Airlines Flight 928 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines flights 928 and 902 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.