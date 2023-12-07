Roads across the province mostly snow-covered this morning

Roads across Newfoundland are mostly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with the exception of the Trans-Canada Highway in Central Newfoundland and on the northeastern Avalon Peninsula. Visibility is fair to good.

Across the Big Land, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is good.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential delays tonight and tomorrow. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule.

The St. John’s International Airport is closed as the RNC investigate a suspicious package.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.