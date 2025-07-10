Road improvement contracts continue to be awarded 

Recently, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has awarded nearly $152 million in contracts for road work.

A total of 49 tenders have been issued this season and, so far, 42 contracts have been awarded.

Some of the projects include $4.3 million for the rehabilitation of various sections of Route 70, 70-20 and 72. $8.5 million has been awarded for the rehabilitation of various sections of Routes 221, 221-10 and 222. $6.9 million was awarded for the rehabilitation of 9.2 kilometres between Birchy Lookout to Birchy Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway. $12.3 million was awarded for the rehabilitation of various sections of Route 430 and 430-34.

In 2023, the Provincial Government made an investment of $1.4 billion over a five-year period for road improvements.