Road conditions fair across most of the Island for now

Roads across Newfoundland are mostly bare with the exception of the southwest coast where roads are snow-covered with fair visibility. Conditions across the province will deteriorate as snow moves across the Island.

Some roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and fair to good visibility.

Wind conditions today may affect crossings for the Flanders. The MV Marine Eagle is in service but off schedule with the first trip to McCallum cancelled today due to weather. The MV Challenge Oneis stormbound in La Poile. Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 626 and 627 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.