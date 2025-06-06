Road Closures on Sunday for Mews Memorial 8K Road Race

There will be lane reductions and road closures on Sunday for the Mews Memorial 8k Road Race.

Mundy Pond Road from Blackler Avenue to Ropewalk Lane will be closed in both directions from 7:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. and the eastbound lane from Blackler Avenue to Ropewalk Lane will be closed from 8:05 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Campbell Avenue, westbound, west of Cashin will be closed from 7:55 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Pearce Avenue will be closed from 7:55 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

The westbound lane of Blackmarsh Road from Cashin Avenue to Blackler Avenue will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and the northbound lane of Blackler Avenue will close from 8:00 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. from Blackmarsh Road to Mundy Pond Road.

The northbound land of Ropewalk Lane from Mundy Pond Road to Empire Avenue will be closed from 8:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The eastbound land of Empire Avenue from Ropewalk Lane to King’s Bridge Road/Circular Road will be closed from 8:10 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The eastbound land of Lake Avenue from King’s Bridge Road to Clancey Drive will be closed from 8:20 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and Clancey Drive and Lakeview Avenue will be closed in both directions from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.