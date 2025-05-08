Road closures due to severe weather and wildfire

Route 70 from Adams Cove to Western Bay is closed due to the fire in the area. Roads on the south coast, west coast, and the Avalon are wet. There are areas of fog in these areas.

In Labrador, the road from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed due to icy and slushy patches and drifting snow. The road from Cartwright Junction to Port Hope Simpson is snow-covered, and there are icy and slushy patches from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cartwright Junction.

The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to ice conditions. Other ferries are on schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.