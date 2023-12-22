Road closures and travel not recommended in several areas

Travel is not recommended in several areas this morning with some road closures.

On the Great Northern Peninsula roads are snow-covered with poor visibility. Roads on the tip of the Peninsula are closed and travel is not recommended from Roddickton to Plum Point.

Travel is also not recommended on the Baie Verte Peninsula, Rocky Harbour area, Port au Port Peninsula, Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo, South Brook to Birchy Narrows, and Gander to Notre Dame Junction.

Elsewhere, for areas west of Gander, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches and areas of drifting snow. Visibility is poor in several areas.

Roads east of Gander are wet, there is water buildup in some areas.

In southeastern Labrador roads are snow-covered with poor visibility. Roads are also snow-covered from the Cache River Depot to the Quebec border.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates crossings for this evening will be cancelled. The MV Veteran is out of service.

There are numerous flight delays. At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2250, 2256, 2251, and 2255 are delayed. Porter flight 2282 is cancelled.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 923 and 924 are late. Air Canada flight 1173 is cancelled. PAL flights 923 and 924 are delayed.