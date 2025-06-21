Road closures and parking restrictions for Sunday’s Tely 10 Road Race

There will be several road closures and parking restrictions on Sunday to accommodate The Tely 10 Road Race.

From 8-11 a.m. Topsail Road Eastbound will be closed from Burgeo Street to Cornwall Avenue and Columbus Drive from from Topsail Road to Bay Bulls Road will be closed. Cornwall Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, Lemarchant Road, Harvey Road, and Military Road will close from 8-11:30 a.m.

Military Road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon from Garrison Hill to Cochrane Street.

Circular Road from Rennie’s Mill Road to Empire Avenue will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to noon.

Bannerman Road from Military Road to Circular Road will be closed from 4:00 p.m. today until Sunday, June 22.

Cornwall Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, Lemarchant Road, Harvey Road, and Bannerman Road will be designated as no parking – tow away zones from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. Residents may be temporarily detained while race participants are passing. A detour will be in place and flag persons and Race Marshalls will be present during the Race.