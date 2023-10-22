Road closure near Hampden Junction

The RCMP is advising motorists that the TCH approximately 10 kms west of Hampden Junction is currently impassable in both directions and will remain so for an unknown period of time.
Updates will be provided when available.
RCMP NL advises motorists the TCH approximately 10 kms west of Hampden Junction is currently impassable in both directions and will remain so for an unknown period of time. Updates will be provided when available. #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/0SAcX5T3Eu— RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) October 22, 2023
