Road Closure in Goulds this week

The Main Road between Heffernan’s Line and Heffernan’s Place will be closed to through traffic this week and a detour will be in place.

This road closure and detour is necessary to facilitate the connection of the newly installed sewage force main to the Goulds Sewage Pumping Station.

The detour will be in place to direct traffic to Robert E Howlett Memorial Drive via the south side of Main Road or Heffernan’s Line, Back Line Road and/or Doyle’s Road.

Signage will be in place and flag persons will be on site. Some delays are possible.