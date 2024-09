The RNC is advising of a road closure in Conception Bay South.

Police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Peacekeepers Way in Conception Bay South. As a result, Peacekeepers Way in the area of Manuels Bypass to Minerals Road is not accessible to traffic.

Eastbound traffic is diverted to Manuels Access Road. Westbound traffic is diverted to Minerals Road.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.