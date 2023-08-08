Road closure for Pitts Memorial Drive

More than 40 physicians have agreed to work in Newfoundland and Labrador since the start of the fiscal year (April 1, 2023), including in hard-to-fill areas such as Bonavista, Burin, Carbonear, Clarenville, Grand Falls-Windsor, Fogo Island and Twillingate.

Additionally, during the same period the Department of Health and Community Services and NL Health Services have recruited more than 170 nurses, including licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners.

While some physicians have begun practicing in the province, others are anticipated to begin practicing later this year. Start dates for each physician range from mid-April to early December.