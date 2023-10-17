RNC’s satellite office temporarily closed

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary advises that its Mount Pearl satellite office is temporarily closed to accommodate construction. There will be no change in service to the region of Mount Pearl during this time. To accommodate construction, officers have been re-assigned temporarily to provincial headquarters in St. John’s or the Conception Bay South Detachment. General inquiries and non-emergency complaints should still be made by calling 709-729-8000.
