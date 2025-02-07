RNC warns of scams after person loses $15K

The RNC is investigating and warning of fraudulent activity following one person’s loss of over $15,000 in an online employment scam.

An individual called the RNC after accepting an online job offer and was asked to complete on-the-job training on WhatsApp, an online messaging service. Training included converting money from their personal account into cryptocurrency. While the money appeared to remain in the individual’s account, the transactions totalling $15,000, were lost.

It is becoming more and more common to receive phone calls, emails or text messages from fraudsters impersonating government officials, well-known companies and family members. These impersonators attempt to defraud people, especially seniors, by using scare tactics to manipulate the victim into sending money by taking advantage of a person’s good nature and desire to cooperate with agencies that they believe to be legitimate.

The RNC is reminding people to never share personal information, including banking information and driver’s licence, via mail, phone call, email or text messages.

If you are suspicious, end the conversation and contact the source directly. If the caller asks you to stay on the line, it is likely a scam. Do not trust a number just because it is local or familiar as fraudsters use technology to make it appear they are calling from a trusted number.

Do not return a call to a number unknown to you just because it was on your caller ID and never click on links received via text message or email.

Anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to a scam is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. You can also report suspected fraudulent activity to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.