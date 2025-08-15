RNC warns of risks of hosting field parties

The RNC is reminding parents, caregivers and youth of the dangers associated with unsupervised field parties.

A party is planned for this weekend, which is particularly concerning given the province-wide fire ban.

Police will closely monitor the area, and enforcement action will be taken in cases where an offence has occurred. Those found in violation could face fines ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 and imprisonment.

These gatherings often occur in remote areas and raise multiple safety concerns, including impaired driving, underage drinking, unsupervised fires, and noise complaints. In past incidents, reports of violence were also made by party attendees and parents.

Parents and caregivers should speak to young people about the dangers of attending such events. Parents should also know where their teens will be, have frequent check-in times, let their teen know they can call them for help, and establish a code word to signal help is needed.

Youth are reminded to never drive impaired or accept a ride from someone who has been drinking or using drugs, stay with a buddy, have a cell phone with you at all times and ensure that it is charged, make sure an adult knows where you are and how to reach you, and to call 911 if you or someone you know is in danger.