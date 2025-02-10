RNC Warns of Drivers Posing as Ride-Shares

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is cautioning the public after receiving information that a driver was falsely advertising as a ride-share operator on the Northeast Avalon.

Police are reminding the public to not accept transportation from an operator of a vehicle that is not connected to a licensed transport service, and not confirmed through the use of a ride-share app.

There are measures in place to promote safety and transparency from licensed ride-share services. Ride-share applications provide information related to the operator that has been engaged. Any operator providing transportation services outside of these methods is doing so illegally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).