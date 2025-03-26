RNC warning the public of dangerous synthetic opioid

The RNC is warning the public of the presence of a synthetic opioid, Protonitazine, which is being distributed on the illicit market. Through a toxicology report connected to a recent sudden death on the Northeast Avalon, the RNC has confirmed the presence of the synthetic opioid that is three times more potent than fentanyl, which is known to have fatal effects in minute doses.

This investigation has determined that Protonitazine was obtained on the illicit market, sold as Dilaudid. The pill form of Protonitazine appears almost identical to a Dilaudid pill.

The RNC is advising drug users to use extreme caution when using illicit drugs given there are no controls in place to confirm the validity of the content of the substances.