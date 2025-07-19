RNC warning the public of dangerous drug

The RNC is warning the public of a dangerous drug known as phenazolam, detected in a pill sold on the illicit market.

Through laboratory testing of substances connected to a sudden death in March on the Northeast Avalon, Health Canada has confirmed that a pill presenting as xanax is actually phenazolam. The benzodiazepine is not approved for medical use in Canada and can lead to serious adverse effects, including death, especially when taken with opioids such as fentanyl.

There are significant concerns with regards to combinations of benzodiazepines (benzos), such as phenazolam, with opioids, also known as benzo-dope. Taking benzos and opioids together increases the risk of overdose and death. Naloxone, which is commonly used to counteract the effects of opioids and prevent overdose, has no effect in combatting the adverse effects of benzos.

The RNC recommends that people who are using street drugs:

Be aware that phenazolam is in the province and could be in street drugs without your knowledge. Avoid benzo-dope.

Do not use drugs alone. Leave your door unlocked and tell someone to check on you.

Do testers to check drug strength. Begin with a small amount, use less and pace yourself.

Have naloxone on hand; it will not help with phenazolam, but could help with opioids such as fentanyl.

Talk with a health-care provider about reducing risk.