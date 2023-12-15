RNC warning of fraud involving the use of its credentials

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Economic Crime Unit is warning of a fraud involving the use of RNC credentials. The scheme includes the distribution of fraudulent letters that targets previous victims of fraud and offers to help recover money lost. The RNC uniform shoulder flash is included with other police agency identifiers in the letter that is also fraudulently using the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre letterhead and logo.

Law enforcement will never ask you to transfer money or make a payment to support an investigation. If you receive any type of unsolicited mail, phone call, email or text messages that asks for any type of personal information, do not respond and delete or discard it immediately.

Anyone who receives this letter or is suspicious of other activities should contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.