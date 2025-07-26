RNC warning of concert ticket scams

The RNC is reminding concert goers to be aware of online ticket scams.

Often, scammers will create fake listings offering tickets at inflated prices, especially for sold-out events, to exploit the eagerness of fans. They may also offer reduced prices on the day of the events to create the illusion of a great deal. In either tactic, once money has been exchanged, the scammer will block the buyer or disappear from social media.

Police are recommending that people check the event’s ticket resale policy to make sure tickets resold remain valid. Confirm if there is a designated resale agent or specific policies for the event or venue. The safest option is to purchase tickets only from the authorized ticket seller or authorized reseller, and never send money via e-transfer unless you know the seller personally. There is also a safe buy-and-sell exchange zone located at the RNC.

Anyone who suspects they have been subject to fraudulent online activity is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. Cybercrime should also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.