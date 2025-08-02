RNC warn of Grandparent Scam

The RNC are advising the community of continued attempts of the grandparent scam in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The grandparent scam involves targeting of a senior citizen who receives a phone call from someone saying they are a family member in need of help, followed by direction coming from a supposed official to provide a payment immediately in order to resolve an issue. These high-pressure tactics are a common technique of fraudsters.

The RNC has investigated multiple reports of this scam in recent years, resulting in the arrest of a male from Ontario. The RNC determined that this operation is that of a criminal network relying on sophisticated scheme to extract money form unsuspecting members of our community, particularly senior citizens.

The RNC is advising our communities that should you receive a call of this nature; remember that no law enforcement agency or public official would demand money over a phone call as part of any judicial or investigation process. If you receive such a phone call, end the call and contact your loved one directly.