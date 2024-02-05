RNC track down impaired driver following hit and run

Police have arrested an impaired driver following a hit and run in St. John’s.

On Saturday just before 3:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a hit and run on Bay Bulls Road. With information that a black sedan rear-ended a vehicle then fled the area with significant front end damage, responding officers co-ordinated with officers of multiple divisions of the RNC and located the suspect vehicle entering a driveway in the Goulds, where the car then collided into a shed on the property. The driver was arrested at the scene.

The 32-year-old man from St. John’s was criminally charged with impaired driving, refusing a breath sample, and failure to stop at the scene of a collision. The accused was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with operating a vehicle while their license is suspended, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failure to transfer ownership of a vehicle. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.